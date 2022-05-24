Noonatics!

“Give the lady what she wants!”

This statement was a driving force behind the success of retailer Marshall Fields. He understood his audience and knew that the consumer need was more potent than his ability to sell something they didn’t recognize as fulfilling. The entertainment industry is much the same way. The highest quality of performers can be placed on a Van Wert Live stage but if it’s not what the audience wants, it will not sell and our operation will not be sustainable. So we make it a point to get to know our guests and our potential guests who have never purchased a ticket.

Relationships and understanding the entertainment desires of the region are vital to the success of our non-profit organization. The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation will be embarking upon a marketing research study to gauge the entertainment interests of the region so that we can diversify our product offering to satisfy the need. Another way we gain this information is through conversations with our esteemed guests in the lobby of the Niswonger. The Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone event was no exception. I happened upon the Dray Family who chose Van Wert as their entertainment destination – four generations of them! Larry Dray, representing the second generation, shared their story.

“My two sisters, Nancy and Diane, became Noonatics in 2008. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone was performing in Ft. Wayne. Tickets were $5! They thought they would like his concert. When it came to the day of the event, they were busy, and considered not going. Driving to the concert, they even talked about turning around and going back home. Well, 5 minutes into the concert they became Noonatics for life! He was again in Ft. Wayne in 2012 and we had 12 family members attend that concert, all wearing Noonatic shirts. He noticed and commented about it on stage. One family member was pregnant, and her shirt said ‘Future Noonatic,” and yes, we certainly wore our Noonatic shirts to The Niswonger.”

“I live in Mesa, Arizona, and had been planning this road trip for a few months. I needed to visit friends and family in Wisconsin and Indiana. My family lives in Ft. Wayne. My mom is 93 years old, and being home for Mother’s Day was very important. When I saw that Peter Noone would be in Van Wert on May 13th, I told my sisters that we needed to go. I adjusted the dates of my trip so we could go to that concert.”

“Having four generations attend this concert was awesome! To sing, laugh and have a great time with family . . . is the best! Also, it shows what a great entertainer Peter Noone is – that all four generations can attend his concert and have a fabulous time. Sitting next to my Mom and watching her smile, hearing her sing along, clap along and spell out H – E – N – R – Y — priceless!”

The four generations: Jean Dray (Mom – 93 years old), Nancy Gerding (daughter), Laura Summers (granddaughter) and Lilly Summers (great-granddaughter – 7 years old). Nancy also had another one of her daughters there, Jennifer – and Jennifer’s daughter, Katie (11 years old). Does that count as two sets of four generations?

“This was our first time at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. What a tremendous facility for the community of Van Wert! The entire experience was the best – getting there, parking, the friendly volunteers helping out, etc. I don’t know what could have made it any better.”

“I would like to make a comment about Peter Noone. He has such a talent for making people feel good, laugh, and have a good time. I just hope he realizes what a gift he has. In talking with Tafi, I mentioned what an appreciation I have for people who really enjoy their job. It is so obvious in what they say and do. Tafi and Mr. Noone are two of those people.”

“A few months ago Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone was performing near me. I got four tickets right away – third row, center stage. My friend and I had an elderly couple go with us. These people would not have gone on their own. They are STILL talking about what a great time they had.”

“Thank you for giving me this opportunity. All the best to you and the people of Van Wert.” – Larry Dray, Niswonger Patron

Of course, Larry met me and not our entire staff. If having the opportunity to meet the entire Van Wert Live team, he would see the passion to fulfill the mission to provide entertainment experiences that are so good they demand a return shines through each of them. We are honored and humbled to provide the foundation for rich memories like these to be made in Van Wert. With hearts filled with gratitude for a very successful first half of 2022, we look to Fountain Park for Feel Good Fridays and hope to celebrate music in downtown Van Wert with you!