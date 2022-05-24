Class of 1973 donation…

The Van Wert High School Class of 1973 accepted the Alumni Class challenge and raised $1,500 for the Eggerss Stadium Renovation. Pictured left to right are John White, Brenda Speakman Weaver, Stacey Baer, Jayne Smith and Eric McCracken. Weaver and Smith are representing 1973 class members while While, Baer and McCracken represent the Eggerss Stadium Renovation Committee. The Class of 1973 challenges other alumni classes to join the challenge. Photo submitted