Convoy Lions announce ROAR winners

VW independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy Lions restarted the ROAR (Rewards to Optimize Advanced Reading) Program for Crestview third graders. Students earned three cents a point for every AR point they accumulated during the year.

The Lions Club held an awards ceremony at the end of the year to recognize and award money for points earned through reading books in the library that had point values attached to them. Points were earned by passing a test over the reading material with 80 percent or better. The top five students were Crew Kreischer, Nash Feasel, Kayden Pugh, Mila Lichtensteiger and Morgan Cress.

Since reading is fundamental to all learning, the Convoy Lions Club believes that the Lions ROAR Program will plant a seed that will grow over the years and will play a small part in helping the student become a successful lifetime learner.

Pictured in the back row are Lions Club member Tricia Kulwicki, third grade teachers Mrs. Dye, Mrs. Jones and Mrs. Schumm, and Lions Club member Greg Kulwicki. Photo submitted

Parents involvement in this process is critical in providing the motivation necessary to propel the student to higher levels of achievement.

Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Lions Club, please contact Greg Kulwicki at 419.749.2121 or gkulwicki@kulwickihilton.com.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.35 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in 206 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to sight preservation and community service throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.