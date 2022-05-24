Council members hear about junk/rubbish enforcement

A number of residents attended Monday night’s Van Wert City Council meeting to discuss ongoing enforcement of the city’s junk and rubbish ordinance. Officials noted the law has been on the books for many years. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Emotions ran high at times during Monday night’s lengthy meeting of Van Wert City Council, with enforcement of the city’s junk and rubbish ordinance at the forefront of the meeting.

Well over a dozen people were on hand, with most of them airing grievances about renewed enforcement of the ordinance.

One resident, Kevin Allen, said he’s not against the clean-up effort but added the city isn’t communicating well. Another resident, Deborah Bayshore said she supports the police department but added the overnight hours are not ideal for officers to go to homes to issue warnings.

Yet another resident, James Cook, cited the fourth and fifth amendments and said he didn’t want police on his property without probable cause. He also said he’s talking to attorneys in Columbus about the matter.

During the discussion, which lasted over an hour, Council President Jerry Mazur and Police Chief Doug Weigle noted the junk and rubbish law has been on the books for many years but wasn’t enforced for a long time.

Weigle distributed door hangers that are left at homes in violation of the junk and rubbish ordinance and he outlined the steps used from the initial warning to a court summons, including take pictures. He also indicated that much of the information about the process shared on social media or elsewhere is often inaccurate or incomplete.

“We did everything we could to prevent this but it wasn’t until we started citing people that people started taking action,” Weigle said. “All we’re asking if for people to maintain their property.”

Law Director John Hatcher the majority of people cited into court over junk and rubbish have pleaded no contest and he added most people are trying to comply with the law.

Mazur said the city isn’t going to stop enforcing the law, but he added council members are willing to consider ways to improve the process, including a June 13 discussion about modifying or clarifying the part about toys and bikes in yards.

In other business, council members heard a brief proposal from city resident Edward Glossett about forming a Citizen Corps, including a neighborhood watch program.

“The neighborhood watch means a reduction in crime, a better quality of life and a greater sense of security,” Glossett stated.

It was determined that the proposal will need to be discussed with Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, and Mazur suggested Glossett meet with McCoy and Weigle to discuss the matter further.

Council members learned the cost to continue live streaming bi-weekly meetings will be $4,560, with the majority of that going toward a new camera and microphone. The last three meetings have been live streamed on the city’s website, and there was discussion of streaming them on Facebook as well.

A measure ceding authority over natural gas aggregation to the Van Wert County Commissioners was approved, along with an ordinance to seek and award a contract for street painting.

An ordinance making the north side of First Street from Washington to Jefferson streets a no parking zone was given its second reading and is expected to be approved on its third and final reading next month.

Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis, who serves as council’s representative to the airport board, said the Van Wert County Regional Airport is looking for a new manager and certified flight instructors.

Before the regular meeting, a brief Finance Committee meeting was held, with Hatcher explaining that Crime Victims Services is being revamped.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. A “Council of the Whole” meeting will precede the meeting at 6 p.m.