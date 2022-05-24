Outage affects Spectrum, Verizon customers

VW independent staff

Spectrum cable, internet and telephone customers continue to be affected by a widespread service outage.

The outage began at approximately 7:30 a.m. this morning. No explanation has been given for the outage and initial information from Spectrum indicated service would be restored by 10 a.m., then by 12 p.m. However, no update has been given for service restoration since then.

In addition, it appears Verizon wireless customers around the region are affected by a separate service outage. Numerous reports of no service have been logged, but Verizon representatives said they were unaware of the outage.