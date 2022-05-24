Random Thoughts: Lancers, NIL, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A busy day for Lincolnview athletics, a what if scenario, a triple play, and Ohio NIL are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Busy day

This is hardly ideal, Lincolnview’s softball and baseball teams, and regional track qualifiers will all be in action tomorrow.

Weather permitting, the softball team will face Mohawk in the Division IV regional semifinals at 5 p.m. at Clyde High School. At the same time, the baseball team will face Perry in the district semifinals at Coldwater. Regional track is slated to begin at 4:30 at Troy.

It would be nice if at least the baseball or softball games could be switched to a different time or day but it’s not easy, especially at tournament time.

The wild card in all of this is the weather. The forecast currently calls for rain Wednesday and Thursday, so we’ll see what kind of impact that has on the schedule.

What if?

The two softball games scheduled to be played at Clyde on Wednesday are Wayne Trace and Hilltop at 2 p.m., followed by Lincolnview and Mohawk at 5 p.m.

If Wayne Trace and Lincolnview win, they’ll square off for the regional title. Would they really have to drive all the way to Clyde – roughly two hours away for both schools – to play the game?

I would like to think common sense would prevail and a closer location could be found to play the game.

By the way…here’s hoping they do indeed have to square off for the regional title.

Triple play

Not to be lost in all of last week’s busy local sports scene was a rare triple play turned by the Crestview Knights.

It happened in the top of the fifth inning of last Tuesday’s Division IV sectional semifinal baseball game against Waynesfield-Goshen, and according to head coach Jim Wharton, it was believed to be the third in his long tenure.

The Knights won the game 10-0 in six innings.

Ohio NIL

By now you know the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Name, Image and Likeness proposal was voted down by an overwhelming margin.

That doesn’t mean it’s a dead issue but perhaps it’s best that it failed, at least for now.

As far as I can tell, there were no real guidelines/rules outside of no endorsement deals with casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs and tobacco.

If and when the issue returns, be it another vote or a court challenge, guidelines need to be established in black and white. As far as a legal challenge or lawsuit, I wonder if anything like that is truly in the cards.

Personally, I question the need for high school athletes to be compensated for athletics, but that’s a discussion for a different time. Yes, I realize a student with vocal talent, advanced computer prowess, etc. is able to make money by showcasing their talents, but this is different.

At some point, it’s a topic I’ll revisit.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.