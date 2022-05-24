Reward offered in Putnam Co. arson

Submitted information

LEIPSIC — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a detached garage behind a single-family home in Leipsic.

On May 5, the homeowner discovered evidence of a fire at 17 E. Center St. after it self-extinguished. Investigators for the State Fire Marshal have determined the fire was intentionally set.

The State Fire Marshal and Leipsic Police Department are conducting the investigation. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires.

Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800.589.2728 or Leipsic Police Department at 419.943.2421.