Court report: 12 people appear in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A dozen people appeared for recent hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Beth Ann Wright, 53, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 131 days served for theft of drugs, a third degree felony; 12 months with credit for 131 days served for trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree, and 12 months in prison with credit for 131 days served for attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth degree felony. All three sentences are to run concurrently.

Jeremy Lindeman, 40, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 74 days served for possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony. In addition, he was ordered to pay court costs and partial appointed counsel fees.

Malcolm Oliver, 25, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days jail at later date, 50 hours community service, mental and substance abuse assessments and treatment on a charge of criminal damaging, a second degree misdemeanor. In addition, he was ordered to serve one year of intensive probation, pay court costs, a monthly probation fee and partial appointed counsel fees.

Six people changed their pleas to various criminal charges.

Cheryl Kirk, 34, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 29.

Donald Lewis, 58, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 28.

Garick Hough, 30, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 6.

Justin Reynolds, 31, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He waived the pre-sentence investigation and was sentenced to 120 days jail, to be served concurrently with his present Logan County prison sentence. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Martin Morangelo, 53, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of attempted having weapons under disability, a fourth degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 28.

David Klingbeil, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Two people appeared for alleged bond violations.

James A. Vibbert, 25, of Van Wert, appeared for a bond violation. His new bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a further hearing set for 8:30 a.m. June 1.

Julie Survilla, 46, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond and intervention in lieu program by not reporting to probation and not completing her counseling. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. July 6.

In addition to those hearings, Mary McVicker, 33, of Payne, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 29.