Elizabeth L. “Betty” Spitler, 92, formerly of Ohio City, passed away at 10:36 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

Elizabeth Spitler

She was born on February 7, 1930, in Van Wert, the daughter of Mabel Minnie Viola (Germann) Prichard, who preceded her in death. She married Floyd Edward Spitler April 15, 1949, and he preceded her in death November 11, 1999. She was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Andia Schisler.

Family survivors include her daughter Shirley Jo Gephart of Rockford; three grandchildren, Betsy (Todd) Bollenbacher of Rockford, Stefanie (Rick) Kruger of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Scott (Judy) Gephart of Lima; five great-grandchildren, Brittany (Jared Ahrns) Bollenbacher, Jordan Bollenbacher, Nathan Kruger, Tiffany Kruger and Cole Schisler, and two great-great-grandchildren, Rhett and Rynlee Ahrns.

Betty was a 1948 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. With her husband, she owned and operated Spitler’s Appliance Store in Ohio City for many years. She served as a clerk for the Ohio City Village Council and then the utility clerk for the village.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.