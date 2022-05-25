ODJFS: unemployment rate down locally and statewide

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Van Wert County had the state’s 10th lowest jobless rate in April, according to figures released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Tuesday.

At 2.7 percent, Van Wert County was tied with Knox, Madison, Warren, Wood and Greene counties. The latest figure is down from 3.4 percent in March, and 4.1 percent in April of 2021.

Several neighboring counties were among the lowest in Ohio as well, including Mercer County’s unemployment rate of 2.1 percent, which was second lowest in the state. Putnam and Auglaize counties tied for the third lowest jobless rate at 2.3 percent, while Paulding County’s April unemployment rate was 2.8 percent, tied for 14th lowest in Ohio.

Allen County’s jobless rate was 3.6 percent, tied for 38th in the state.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in April was 233,000, down from 237,000 in March. The number of unemployed has decreased by 88,000 in the past 12 months from 321,000.

Overall, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in April, while the U.S. rate was 3.6 percent.

Holmes County, in northeast Ohio, had the state’s lowest unemployment rate last month, 1.9 percent. Morgan County, in southeast Ohio, had Ohio’s highest jobless rate, 6.0 percent, just ahead of Cuyahoga County (Cleveland), 5.9 percent.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, jobless rates decreased in each of the state’s 88 counties.