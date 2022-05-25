Outage hits Spectrum, Verizon customers

VW independent staff

Thousands of Spectrum customers found themselves without cable, internet and telephone service for much of the day on Tuesday.

The outage affected the Van Wert area at approximately 7:30 a.m. when road construction contractors doing work on Route 127 accidentally cut a fiber optic cable, very close to the Van Wert hub. Spectrum service was restored to some customers at 5 p.m. and service was fully restored by 9:30 p.m.

According to Spectrum, approximately 5,300 customers were affected.

It was a double whammy for local Spectrum customers who also have Verizon Wireless service. The same outage affected voice, text and data services during the same time period.