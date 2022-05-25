Pleasant Township crash…

This pickup truck was one of three vehicles involved in a crash on U.S. 127 near Cooper Road in Pleasant Township on Tuesday. A semi-truck and an SUV were also involved in the crash. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, along with firefighters from Van Wert and Ohio City, and Middle Point EMS were dispatched to the scene at 2:05 p.m. More details will be released once the investigation is complete. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent