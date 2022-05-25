Three new paramedics…

The Van Wert Fire Department recently hosted a paramedic program through Four County Career Center. The 18-month program was a blend of lecture and skills to ensure the students could pass the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam and become certified by the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Chief Jon Jones congratulated Brett Schumm, Addison King, and Ethan Fraker on becoming Van Wert Fire’s newest paramedics and said they will be a valuable asset to the community in their expanded role with the department. Pictured from lef to right are Doug Beck, Adult Director, Four County Career Center; Schumm; King; Fraker, and Jones. For information on future EMT, Advanced EMT, and Paramedic programs, contact Four County Career Center at 419.267.2703. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent