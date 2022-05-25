Youth tennis program planned in VW

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Tennis Association has announced the 2022 youth team tennis program by the USTA for ages 5-14.

The tennis camp will be at the Van Wert County Foundation Tennis Courts at Van Wert High School. The camp will be on Wednesdays June 15 through July 27, excluding July 6. Camp times will be 6-7 p.m. for ages 5-10 and from 7-8 p.m. for ages 11-14.

The cost for the six session camp will be $40 per player and will include a t-shirt and age-appropriate tennis racquet. Kids will learn about teamwork, communication, balance, agility, coordination, problem-solving, and self-reliance, all while having fun and making friends.

Registration is requested by June 1, online at www.midwesttennis.com at the Van Wert, OH location.

Anyone with questions should contact Brandon Amstutz at 419.605.7764 or by email at b_amstutz@vwcs.net. Additional information can also be found on the Van Wert County Tennis Association’s Facebook page.