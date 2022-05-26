Elks donation…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $100 to the Van Wert County Council on Aging to help support the 10th annual Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser scheduled for Friday, June 10. The Council on Aging transports seniors to medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies or social service appointments free of charge. The Van Wert County Council on Aging has served senior citizens for 41 years. Through fundraisers like this, the agency will be able to continue and expand services for seniors. Pictured are Lodge Chaplain Mary Weisman and Council on Aging Executive Director Kevin Matthews. Photo submitted