Friday night band concert moved to NPAC

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. tomorrow night (May 27) at Fountain Park has been moved to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, due to the weather forecast. The convert will still begin at 7 p.m.

The concert, which will serve as a kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend, will include patriotic selections such as Let Freedom Ring, Echoes of the Civil War, Van Wert American Legion Band March, God Bless America, and God Bless the U.S.A. Other selections will include music of the Ukrainian Nation Anthem and Beautiful Savior.

Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a Salute To America’s Finest.

The band is directed by Richard Sherrick and has members from Van Wert, Ohio City, Delphos, Convoy, Chat, Middle Point, Coldwater, Defiance, Spencerville, Celina and Rockford.

The band will also provide music for the Ohio City American Legion Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30.