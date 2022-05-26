Lancer softball, baseball teams post wins

VW independent sports

Two games, two locations, two wins.

That’s what happened during Wednesday’s tournament action, when Lincolnview’s softball team edged Mohawk in exciting fashion, while the baseball team built up a sizable lead then held on to defeat Perry.

In the Division IV regional semifinals at Clyde, Addysen Stevens delivered a game winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lancers a 5-4 win over Mohawk.

Lincolnview’s Makayla Jackman celebrates after scoring the winning run against Mohawk in the Division IV regional semfinals on Wednesday. The Lancers are now one win away from the state tournament. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Makayla Jackman opened the inning with a single, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kendall Bollenbacher, setting the stage for Stevens, who came through with a single to center field, allowing Jackman to score from second base.

Lincolnview led 2-0 after two innings, including an RBI single by Zadria King, and 3-0 after three, but Mohawk scored a pair of runs in the fourth, then tied the game 3-3 in the fifth. Grace Brickner came through with an RBI single in the sixth to give the Lancers a 4-3 lead, but Mohawk knotted the score with a run in the top of the seventh.

Taylor Post pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. Sydney Fackler came on to finish the game.

Lincolnview (23-4) is now scheduled to face West Unity Hilltop (24-5) for the regional championship at 5 p.m. Friday at Clyde. The Cadets edged Wayne Trace 4-3 earlier in the day. A win would put the Lancers in next week’s state tournament in Akron.

Meanwhile, at Coldwater, No. 3 Lincolnview surged to a 7-0 lead and went on to defeat Perry 7-4 in the Division IV district semifinals.

The Lancers led 2-0 after the first inning, including an RBI single by Carson Fox that plated Cole Binkley. Landon Price drove in Reide Jackson for a 3-0 lead in the second, then Evan Miller doubled in Fox and Austin Bockrath tripled and drove in Miller for a 5-0 lead after three innings.

The lead increased to 7-0 in the fourth when Price scored on an error and Fox’s RBI double that scored Binkley. Fox finished with three hits and two RBIs, while Binkley had two hits and scored twice.

The Commodores scored all four of their runs in the top of the sixth, including a two-RBI triple by Ryan Yingst.

Price struck out eight and allowed three hits in 3 1/3 innings, then Dane Ebel pitched the remainder of the game and fanned nine, while giving up two hits and walking six.

The Lancers (20-6) will play the winner of No. 6 St. Henry and No. 8 Lima Central Catholic for the district championship. That game was suspended in the top of the fifth inning with LCC leading 3-0. Weather permitting, the game will resume at 5 p.m. today.