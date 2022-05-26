Lincolnview’s 4×800 relay team off to state

VW independent sports

TROY — Lincolnview’s 4×800 team qualified for next week’s state meet by placing fifth in the Division III regionals Troy on Wednesday.

Kreston Tow, Jackson Robinson, Connor Baldauf and Daegan Hatfield logged a personal record time of 8:18.7 to move on to next week’s competition in Columbus.

Tow will compete in the 800 meter run and Hatfield will compete in the high jump, both on Friday.

Crestview’s Rontae Jackson ended his season with an eighth place finish in the long jump (19-4.5).