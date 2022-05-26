Votes needed for Paint the Plow contest

VW independent staff

A record 28 schools in an eight county area, including Van Wert County, recently participated in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s annual Paint the Plow contest.

High school and vocational school students from ODOT District 1, comprised of Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Wyandot counties, painted ODOT plow blades with their message of school spirit, safety, patriotism or Ohio pride.

Students from Crestview, Lincolnview, Van Wert, the Van Wert School at the Goedde and Vantage Career Center painted plows for the contest.

This is just one of more than two dozen ODOT District 1 plows under consideration for the Paint the Plow People’s Choice award. ODOT photo

ODOT employees chose a favorite entry from the contest for the overall ODOT choice award, and voting for a People’s Choice Award is underway on ODOT District 1’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ODOTDistrict1, where photos of all 28 plows are posted. Each like, comment or share on a plow’s picture through 12 p.m. Friday, May 27, counts as a vote toward the people’s choice award.

Both the ODOT choice and people’s choice award winners will be announced early next week, after social media voting concludes.