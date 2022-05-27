L’view softball, baseball teams to play today

VW independent sports

Lincolnview and West Unity Hilltop will meet at 1 p.m. today in the Division IV softball regional championship game at Clyde.

The two teams were scheduled to square off at 5 p.m. Friday but the game was postponed about 45 minutes before the first pitch.

No. 3 Lincolnview will face No. 8 Lima Central Catholic in the Division IV baseball district championship game at 6 p.m. tonight at Coldwater.

The Thunderbirds resumed their game against St. Henry on Friday and posted a 3-0 victory.