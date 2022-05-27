Napoleon ends Van Wert’s baseball season

VW independent sports

ARCHBOLD — Napleon scored a pair of runs in the first then added an insurance run in the fifth for a 3-1 victory over Van Wert in the Division II district semifinals at Archbold on Friday.

Van Wert’s lone run came in the top of the fifth, when Damon McCracken scored on a bases loaded walk.

Napoleon’s Blake Wolf held the Cougars to four hits, one each by Kaiden Bates, Ethan Rupert, Luke Wessell and McCracken. On the mound, Wessell gave up seven hits with four strikeouts.

Van Wert’s season ended at 14-10.