Personnel moves OK’d by L’view board

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A long list of personnel items appeared on Thursday night’s Lincolnview school board agenda.

The board hired a number of coaches for the 2022-2023 school year, including Brett Hammons, boys golf and boys varsity basketball; Kyle Williams, girls varsity basketball; Eric Fishpaw, head baseball; Matt Langdon, head cross country and track; Deb Stetler, junior high girls basketball; Rhonda Dannenfeiser, freshman volleyball; Marcus Meyer, assistant baseball; Marla Kemler, assistant track; Greg Byrum, junior high cross country; Kevin Longstreth, assistant boys golf and Alison Hammons, co-head cheerleading advisor.

Other coaching contracts were approved for Benji Byrne, assistant boys basketball; Andy Breese, junior varsity basketball; Briana Geiger, head girls golf and girls junior varsity basketball; Eric Giessler, junior varsity baseball; Nick Leeth, junior high baseball; Steve Pardon, head wrestling; Jarred Sawyer, junior high wrestling; JaNahn Evans, head volleyball; Megan Evans, assistant volleyball; Tracy Keber, junior varsity volleyball; Eric Schwab, head softball; Ben Cowan, assistant track and cross country; Jeff Jacomet, assistant cross country; Anson Moody, varsity soccer; Doug Billingham, assistant/junior varsity soccer; Neil Korte, head bowling; Dylan Gilbert, assistant bowling; Betsy Welker, co-head cheerleading, and Kailey Siefker, junior high cheerleading.

Other supplemental contracts were approved for Brenda Leeth, BETA Club; Mike Archinal, junior high/high school instrumental; Kristy Ringwalk, annual w/class; Tonia Verville, National Honor Society; Grey Byrum, high school science club advisor; Chris Doner, Spanish Club; Jordan Dues, FFA Advisor, Young Farmers; Deb Stetler, co-senior class advisor, student council and Scholastic Bowl Advisor; Stacie Korte, junior high/high school vocal; Jay Hoersten, industrial tech advisor; Hollie Ford, Kevin Losh, Adam Owens, Stacie Korte, Saturday/Wednesday School; Kris Tow, Elizabeth Gerdeman, Karla Bowersock, tri-sophomore class advisors, and Brad Mendenhall, co-senior class advisor.

Supplemental summer school teaching contracts for the Marsh Foundation were approved for Lauren Calvert and Kevin Longstreth, and substitute summer school teaching contracts were approved for Mandy Looser and Thomas Mayes.

Board members approved one-year limited teaching contracts for Lauren Calvert, Alison Hammons and Kevin Longstreth; two-year limited teaching contracts for Stephen Archinal, Jason Bockey, Taylor Hughes, Lori Klausing, Amanda Moreo, Damaris Murphy and Kelsi Rode; three-year limited teaching contracts for Marcus Meyer, Amy Overholt, Melissa Stork and Kyle Williams, and continuing contracts for Matthew Evans, Marla Kemler and Katelyn Lloyd.

A one-year teaching contract was approved for Tanner Crowle, junior high science.

One-year limited classified staff contracts were approved for Harold Smith, bus driver and Thomas Lee, custodian, while two-year limited contracts were approved for Lindi Coil, Latchkey Coordinator; Rebecca Emrick, Pamela Rager, Kathrun Wortman, bus drivers; Brooke Gearhart, media aide; Kayla Hoersten, cook; Judy Mack, part time cook; Daniel Newell, custodian, and Anna Nussbaum, kindergarten aide.

The board accepted the resignations of Eric Fishpaw as assistant athletic director, Kelly Bartz, part time coook and Marcia Weldy, kindergarten aide.