Rain postpones district baseball games

VW independent sports

Mother Nature has forced the rescheduling of Van Wert and Lincolnview baseball tournament games.

The Cougars were set to face Napoleon in the Division II district semifinals at Archbold on Thursday, but the game was postponed until 6 p.m. Friday.

The winner will advance to the district finals against Defiance or Ottawa-Glandorf at 12 p.m. Saturday.

The Lancers will now play for a district championship at Coldwater on Saturday, at a time yet to be announced. Lincolnview awaits the winner of the Lima Central Catholic-St. Henry game, which was 3-0 Thunderbirds when the game was halted by rain in the fifth inning on Wednesday, then was postponed again on Thursday.