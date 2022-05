Regional runner-up…

Daegan Hatfield is bound for next week’s OHSAA state track and field tournament after finishing as the runner-up in the high jump in the Division III regionals at Troy on Friday. Hatfield cleared 6-2 to claim second place and a spot at state. In addition, Kreston Tow finished fifth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:01. Bob Barnes/file photo