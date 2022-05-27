Roundabout construction to start June 1

VW independent staff

Weather permitting, U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road in Van Wert will close Wednesday, June 1, for approximately 60 days to construct a roundabout at the intersection.

U.S. 127, just south of County Line Road, five miles north of the roundabout will also close June 1 for a bridge deck replacement.

Both projects will impact traffic in that area. Mendon Road at U.S. 30 and Boroff Road at U.S. 30 will be restricted to right in and right out for the duration of the detour for the project.

The official U.S. 127 detour will be State Route 114 to State Route 49 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 127, and the official U.S. 224 detour will be State Route 66 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 224.