Shayna J. DeLong

Shayna J. DeLong, 70, of Van Wert passed away at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born on September 9, 1951, in Defiance, the daughter of H. Olan and Garnet Marie (Lano) Smith, who both preceded her in death. She married Alan K. DeLong April 3, 1980, and he survives.

Other family members include her three children, Christine (Trent) Kreischer of Convoy, Lindsey Allomong of Westerville, and Scott (Jamie) DeLong of Powell; and seven grandchildren, Carson and Preston Kreischer, Kendyl and Javen Allomong, and Jaxon, Presley, and Lennon DeLong.

Shayna was a 1969 graduate of Fairview High School and a graduate of Defiance College. She taught business courses at Hicksville High School and then had a catering service since 1995. She was active on the 4-H Council and as a judge for many years. She loved attending her grandchildren’s activities, gardening and scrap booking for her family.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Mike Saylor officiating. Interment will follow at Taylor Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County 4-H or the Crestview Boosters Club.

Expressions of sympathy may be left on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.