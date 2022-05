VW 4×800 team wins regional title

VW independent sports

PIQUA — Van Wert’s 4×800 meter relay team of Gage Wannemacher, Trey Laudick, Gage Springer and Hunter Sherer punched their ticket to next week’s state meet by winning the Division II regional championship at Piqua on Friday.

The 4×800 team recorded a time of 8:06.28.

Regional competition will continue on Saturday.