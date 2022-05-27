VW Booster Club wraps up the school year

Submitted information

As the 2021-2022 school year comes to an end, the Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club would like to congratulate all of the student athletes that competed this past year and thank the many community members who supported the school’s student-athletes via the Athletic Booster Club.

Through numerous fundraising efforts, business sponsors and the annual membership drive, the boosters were able to provide $14,000 in support to all of the athletic teams and by the end of June, the club will contribute an additional $45,000 to the new basketball floors and $2,000 to the new baseball scoreboard.

This was the second year to offer a Cougar Pride Scholarship Award through an application process in which one male and one female senior athlete is presented with $500 to be used at their discretion in pursuit of their future goals or plans. The Van Wert Athletic Booster Club is pleased to announce that Grace Dowler and Carter Miller were this year’s winners.

It is with utmost gratitude that the booster club share the news that Athletic Booster Club President Michelle Gunter, Vice President R.J. Coleman, Secretary Lee Ann Pratt and concessions Managers – Becky and Jim Butler are all stepping down at the end of this school year from their respective roles. In addition to regular fundraising activities, over the last eight years, the outgoing officers have gone above and beyond the call of duty and have been instrumental in helping develop the club into what it is today.

During this time frame, some of the Athletic Booster Club’s accomplishments include the following:

Cougar Pawing athletes homes to promote Cougar Pride

Organizing and coordinating all aspects of the homecoming parade

Establishing “Meet the Teams” events

Developing a concession management team to help purchase for and stock all home concessions stands

Updating the VWHS Athletic Booster Club bylaws and handbook to ensure a more equal use of funds for teams

Establishing a stream-lined funding request procedure for coaches

Sponsoring team meals for every team once a season

Raising $75,000 to resurface the VWHS track

Raising $45,000 to resurface basketball floors

Establishing a Cougar Pride Scholarship Award process

The club also announced newly elected executive officers: president, John White; co-vice presidents, Andy Gearhart and Mitch Gearhart; secretary, Ashley Metzger. and continuing in the role of treasurer, Breanne Sudduth.

To become a member of the Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club, please follow via on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact one of the executive officers.