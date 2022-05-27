Willshire to host May bicentennial event

VW independent staff and submitted information

WILLSHIRE — Willshire’s May bicentennial event is an 1822 reenactment of life at the time Willshire was settled.

The camp and displays will be set up from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, along the St. Marys River behind the American Legion/Willshire Home Furnishings block. It’s a come and go or stay all day event.

Johann and Anna Hahn will share their expertise of area history, clothing, culture, cooking, games and more. Captain James Riley will share stories and Keith Sommers will display and talk about surveying equipment used. Tony Baker will be weaving as others portray different aspects of the time period, with other campers sharing their expertise as well.

Campers will be happy to answer questions about early settlement life. The day will begin and end with a black cannon firing and other times during the day.

The annual Military memorabilia display at Willshire Home Furnishings all weekend. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday the singing auctioneer Dane Bailey will be performing in the park and Monday will be Memorial Day parade and service starting at approximately 9:30 a.m. The annual pancake and sausage breakfast by the civic committee will begin at 7 a.m. in the firehouse.