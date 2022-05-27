Wreath laying ceremony held at Statehouse

VW independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Second Lady Tina Husted honored the men and women who sacrificed their lives in service to their county by joining Gold Star families in a wreath-laying ceremony held Friday at the Ohio Statehouse, ahead of Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is a time to recognize the sacrifices made in conflicts long ago and those that are heartbreakingly recent,” DeWine said. “As we lay a wreath as a symbol of our commitment to honor and remember, please say a prayer for peace, a prayer for our fallen heroes, and a prayer for their loved ones.”

During the ceremony, Governor DeWine recognized Ohioans Army Sgt. Joseph Collette, Army Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, Navy HM3 Maxton Soviak, and Marine Cpl. Jacob Tate who all died while serving in Afghanistan and had family members present at the ceremony. Also recognized was Army Pfc. Chauncy Sharp, who was killed in action in Korea, and whose remains were recently returned to his family after 72 years.

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Ohio Statehouse on Friday. Photo provided

“Freedom is not free, it has been won and is daily secured and maintained by sacrifice,” Husted said. “This Memorial Day, let us all be reminded of our brave fallen servicemen and women who have answered the highest call to service; to protect and advance the cause of freedom. May God bless them and their families.”

Following the wreath laying xeremony, taps were performed by a bugler from the 122nd Ohio Army National Guard Band.

“Memorial Day is a reminder to us all of the price that has been paid for the freedoms we enjoy. We must never forget the men and women who have given their lives in service to our great nation, and we honor the family members they left behind,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio Adjutant General.