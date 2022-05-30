Eddie P. Stewart

Eddie P. Stewart, 74, of Middle Point, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, in Coldwater, Michigan.

He was born on October 12, 1947, in Van Wert County, the son of Lloyd and Ruth L. (McCraken) Stewart, who both preceded him in death.

He retired from the Eaton Corporation in Van Wert after many years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion and would volunteer his time helping veterans after they returned home from service.

Eddie enjoyed camping on Rose Lake in Coldwater, Michigan for the last 52 years.

Surviving is his significant other, Judith Wyse of West Unit; sons, Gary (Mel) Stewart of Middle Point and Lyn (Julie) Stewart of Van Wert; a daughter, Nicole (Matt) McConnahea of Bluffton, Ohio; a brother, Carl (Diane) Stewart of Van Wert; and seven grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Bishop Larry Martinez, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Van Wert County. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Van Wert American Legion and

V.F.W. Color Guard.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.