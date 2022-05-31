Big day for Lincolnview!

What a day Saturday was for the Lincolnview Lancers. The softball team won its first ever Division IV regional championship with a 3-2 victory over Hilltop at Clyde. Freshman Grace Brickner drove in all three runs for Lincolnview, including two in the fifth inning as the Lancers rallied for the win. Next up: Hillsdale in the state semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Akron Firestone Stadium. A few hours after the softball team won, the baseball team won the Division IV district championship at Coldwater, 6-3 over Lima Central Catholic. Caden Hanf finished with two RBIs while Landon Price struck out 12 in 6 2/3 innings. The Lancers will face Leispic in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at Patrick Henry High School. Softball photo courtesy of Hanna Young, baseball photo provided