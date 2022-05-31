Crestview seniors lauded during graduation ceremony

Members of the Crestview High School Class of 2022 tossed their caps in the air during Saturday night’s baccalaureate and commencement ceremony in Ray Etzler Gymnasium. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — 68 Crestview High School seniors received their diplomas during the school’s 62nd annual baccalaureate and commencement ceremony held in Ray Etzler Gymnasium Saturday night.

Of the 68 members of the Class of 2022, four earned honors diplomas and were members of the Crestview Honor Society, while 15 others were members of the Crestview Honor Society. Two were members of the Vantage National Technical Honor Society.

Those in attendance heard remarks made by Class President JJ Ward and Principal Dave Bowen. Honor students Maisee Short and Ellie Vining also took the stage.

The baccalaureate address was made by Scott Fleming, Director of Discipleship at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Findlay, and the graduates and audience heard a rendition of “Roots Before Branches” by the high school choir, directed by Danille Hancock and accompanied by Rylee Miller.

Diplomas were presented by Board of Education President John Auld, Vice-President Brad Parrott, and board members Lori Bittner, Nan Grace and Andy Perrott, along with superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, with Auld offering congratulatory marks to the graduating seniors.

After the presentation of diplomas, Bowen presided over outstanding senior awards.

The class color was lavender and the class flower was orchid, while the motto was “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard” by Winnie the Pooh.