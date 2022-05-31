Donita Sue Loucks

Donita Sue Loucks, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Friday, May 27, 2022.

Donita Sue Loucks

She was born November 20, 1942, in Van Wert to Waldo “Whitey” Stetler and Mary Ellen Stetler, who both preceded her in death.

Donita graduated from Ohio City Liberty School before attending and graduating from International Business College. She worked for Lincoln Life, Fort Wayne, for 30 years then worked as a communications specialist 12 years at ITT Aerospace, Fort Wayne. Donita was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Richard Loucks; stepson, Jeffrey (Tamara) Loucks; stepdaughter, Denise (Ted) Miller; a sister, Linda (Ron) Metz of Rockford, and a brother, Gary (Ann) Stetler of Delphos. She also leaves to cherish her memory, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday June 3, with visitation one hour prior at D O McComb & Sons Funeral Homes – Maplewood Park, 4017 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne. Visitation will also be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, Black Pine Animal Park, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.