Michael G. Arn

Michael G. Arn, 68, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:52 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

He was born October 2, 1953, in Van Wert the son of Walter H. and Marjorie Ruth (Blush) Arn, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Sherri McCracken April 4, 1998, and she survives.

Michael Arn

Other family members include his two sons, Jason (Amanda) Arn of Portland, Indiana and Greg Arn of Convoy; two stepsons, Philip (Kellie) Zinsmaster of Toledo and Bryan (Christina Le) Zinsmaster of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Katie (Danny) Porter and Kyler (Amari) Witt of Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Cason, and six brothers and sisters, Jeffrey (Sue) Arn of Van Wert, Nancy (Paul) England of Springfield, Ohio, Carl (Cheryle) Arn of Van Wert, Marcia (Dale) Laukhuf of Lima, Jo (Brad) Green of Easley, South Carolina, and Rex (Patti) Arn of Van Wert.

Mike retired from Eaton (Aeroquip) Corp. with 50 years of service. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Convoy. He was a member of the Van Wert Outdoorsman Association and the Van Wert Elks Lodge. Mike enjoyed family, farming, traveling and softball. He also enjoyed working on old International Harvester Scouts.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m, Friday, June 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Crestview FFA or Van Wert Manor.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.