Sears Hometown Store to close for good

VW independent staff

Dozens of Sears Hometown Stores are closing, including one in Van Wert.

The store, at 745 Fox Road, is one of three in Ohio that will close for good. The other two are in Gallipolis and Logan. In all, 90 stores are closing around the country and in Puerto Rico.

According to the Van Wert location’s Facebook page, a liquidation sale is underway.