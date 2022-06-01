Feel Good Friday!

It’s almost time for Feel Good Friday! The popular and free summer music series, presented by Van Wert Live and totally underwritten by The Van Wert County Foundation kicks off this Friday with the wildly entertaining Dirty Deeds Extreme Tribute to AC/DC. The word on the street is this tribute is a must-see spectacular with costume changes and stage props that relive the authentic AC/DC Concert Experience.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. but the park is open throughout the day to secure your space with lawn chairs and blankets. The Peony Festival coincides with the concert so Downtown Van Wert will be brimming with exciting opportunities for family fun. Slusher’s Jewelry is partnering with Van Wert Live to add special flair with free swag that will be handed out in the park before the concert.

Feel Good Fridays return this Friday to Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert.

Also adding to the festive vibes this summer is the return of Van Wert Live On The Road. This partnership with T102 brings live radio remotes to Van Wert and a chance to win a trip to Nashville, Tennessee. Anyone over the age of 18 can enter to win at the live remote before the concert and capture a selfie with a T102 on-air personality! The Nashville winner will be drawn on August 15. The Nashville trip includes three nights of accommodations at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown and a choice of two tickets to over 30 attractions including the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Nashville Zoo, Adventure Science Center, Ryman Auditorium, and many other Nashville destinations. Registration is also available at vanwertlive.com.

Summertime has finally arrived and we are ready for a good time! Engage the senses in downtown Van Wert this Friday night through a smorgasbord of sights, sounds, good food, friends, and laughter all around!