Clarence Ringwald Jr.

Clarence Alden Ringwald, Jr., 92, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Homestead at Towne Center.

He was born on October 9, 1929, in Washington Township the son of Clarence A. Ringwald, Sr., and Elizabeth (Mapes) Ringwald, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Rosella Hitchcock May 1, 1948, and she passed December 20, 1999. He married Carol L. (Sutton) Mosier Ringwald April 3, 2007, and she preceded him in death on November 28, 2020.

Clarence Ringwald Jr.

Surviving family members include his children, Clark (Gloria) Ringwald of Middle Point, Roy (Jana) Ringwald of Van Wert, Gary (Sheila) Ringwald of Hiram, Georgia, Sylvia (Glenn) Hux of Celina, Nancy (David) Hoose of Bowling Green, Ohio, Ruth (William) Evans, II of Van Wert, Elizabeth (Vernon) Hobbs of Venedocia, and Joy (Michael) Baeumel of Wapakoneta; a brother-in-law, John Stutz; two sisters-in-law, Juanema Hitchcock and Juanita Ringwald; 29 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren, and a great- great-grandson.

Clarence was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Scherack; three brothers, William H. Ringwald, John Ringwald and Ralph Ringwald, and four sisters, Irene Zirkle, Helen Stutz, Edith Kundert and Mary Lou Butler.

Clarence was a lifelong farmer. He was a former member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Middle Point where he served as elder, treasurer, and on the Board of Sessions. He was a longtime member of the Middle Point Lion’s Club and served on the Lincolnview school board for 16 years. In earlier years he enjoyed basketball, bowling, and fast pitch softball. Clarence was a man of honesty, integrity, strong faith and a hard worker. He was known for his kind, gentle and sincere spirit. He set a wonderful example for his family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with his sons-in-law, Glenn Hux and Dave Hoose officiating. Interment will follow at King Cemetery near Middle Point. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 3, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point Ball Park Association or the CHP Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.