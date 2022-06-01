Donations sought for victim of Monday morning blaze

Van Wert County CERT and the Salvation Army are seeking donations for the victim of a Monday morning house fire. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff and submitted information

Donations are being accepted for the victim of a devastating Memorial Day house fire in Van Wert.

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to 315 Woodland Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, May 30, and firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Emergency crews were on the scene for approximately three hours, but the home sustained major damage. The cause of the blaze is believed to be accidental.

The Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to provide support to the Van Wert Fire Department and now, CERT, along with the Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for the fire victim.

After meeting with the family, it was determined that clothing, furniture and monetary donations are needed.

Clothing: adult female, pants size 14-16, shirts (size large), footwear (5 or 5 1/2) and coats, size XL.

Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. To ensure donations go directly to the individual affected, please include Case No. 73580 in the memo.

Anyone with questions should contact the Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency office at 419.238.1300.

CERT is a United Way agency.