HEAP Summer Crisis Program ready to help

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Ohio Department of Development and Area Agency on Aging 3 will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1 through September 30.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Area Agency on Aging 3, which serves Van Wert, Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer and Putnam counties. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 567.940.9744.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

Copies of their most recent energy bills.

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

Proof of disability (if applicable).

Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.

Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact Shannon Hadding, Benefit Enrollment Coordinator at shadding@psa3.org or call 567.940.9744. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call (800) 282-0880.