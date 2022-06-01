Modern military match set for Saturday

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a CMP sanctioned modern military match on Saturday, June 4, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club 9093 Ringwald Road. It is annual D-Day match. The safety briefing will be held at 9:30 a.m. and the match will start at 9:45.

Any modern military rifle may be used such as an M-1 Garand, AR-15, and other such rifles. Those participating may also use iron sights or scoped rifles. Once a participant shoots in the match, they will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in the match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants that might wish to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $5.00, which is a target fee. For those who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 35 rounds. The AR-15 ammo is $18 for 35 rounds which includes the target fee.

For more information, go to the club’s website, www.vanwertoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.