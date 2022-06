MSVW to offer chicken dinners June 17

Submitted information

Historic Main Street Van Wert will be selling chicken dinners during the Feel Good Friday at Fountain Park on June 17. Country artist Allie Colleen is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Van Wert Firefighters Local 681 will prepare the chickens.

The cost is $10 for a dinner or $7 for just the chicken.