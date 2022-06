State softball, regional baseball pairings set

VW independent sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released official pairings, dates and times for the 44th annual state softball tournament, Thursday-Saturday. All games will be played at Akron Firestone Stadium and the field includes first time state qualifier Lincolnview.

Division I

Pataskala Watkins Memorial (28-1) vs. Holland Springfield (24-6), Thursday, 3 p.m.

North Canton Hoover (19-6) vs. West Chester Lakota West (26-4), Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division II

Heath (23-5) vs. Wooster Triway (28-1), Thursday, 10 a.m.

Oak Harbor (24-8) vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder (25-1), Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division III

Massillon Tuslaw (20-5) vs. Casstown Miami East, Friday, 3 p.m.

Cardington-Lincoln (24-4) vs. Wheelersburg (25-1), Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division IV

Bradford (23-5) vs. Strasburg-Franklin (25-4), Friday, 10 a.m.

Jeromesville Hilldale (23-3) vs. Lincolnview (24-4), Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 4 p.m.

In addition, the OHSAA has released regional baseball matchups, scheduled for Thursday and Friday at various locations around the state. Lincolnview and Antwerp are two of the teams in the Division IV round of 16, and poll champion Defiance will compete in Division II.

Division I

Region 1

North Canton Hoover vs. No. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, at Louisville High School Thurs., 2 p.m.

North Royalton vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston, at Louisville High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Louisville High School, Fri., June 3 at 5 p.m.

Region 2

Hilliard Darby vs. No. 13 Grove City, at Dublin Coffman High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 8 New Albany vs. Westerville North, at Dublin Coffman High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Dublin Coffman High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 3

Sylvania Northview vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, at Bowling Green State University, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 12 Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Strongsville, at North Ridgeville High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at North Ridgeville High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 4

No.1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller vs. Fairfield, at Batavia Midland Baseball Complex, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 3 Mason vs. Lebanon, at Batavia Midland Baseball Complex, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Batavia Midland Baseball Complex, Thurs., 5 p.m.

2022 Division I State Tournament June 9-11 at Akron Canal Park

Division I State Semifinal Game 1: Region 3 vs. Region 1, Fri., June 10 at 10 a.m.

Division I State Semifinal Game 2: Region 2 vs. Region 4, Fri., June 10 at 1 p.m.

Division I State Championship Game: Sat., June 11 at 4 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Chagrin Falls vs. Chardon, at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Louisville vs. No. 13 Hunting Valley University School, at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 6

No. 1 Defiance vs. No. 10 Tiffin Columbian, at Bowling Green Carter Park, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 18 Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. Norwalk/Sandusky Perkins, at Bowling Green Carter Park, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green Carter Park, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 7

Steubenville vs. New Philadelphia, at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Washington Court House Washington vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley, at Ashville Teays Valley High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ashville Teays Valley High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 8

Cleves Taylor vs. No. 7 Hamilton Badin, Thurs., at Mason High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 20 Delaware Buckeye Valley vs. Eaton, at Mason High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mason High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

2022 Division II State Tournament June 9-11 at Akron Canal Park

Division II State Semifinal Game 1: Region 6 vs. Region 8, Fri., June 10 at 4 p.m.

Division II State Semifinal Game 2: Region 7 vs. Region 5, Fri., June 10 at 7 p.m.

Division II State Championship Game: Sat., June 11 at 7 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Gates Mills Hawken vs. Canfield South Range, at Massillon Washington High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 5 Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Youngstown Ursuline, at Massillon Washington High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Washington High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 10

No. 3 Pemberville Eastwood vs. No. 8 Toledo Ottawa Hills, at Elida Middle School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 11 Milan Edison vs. Fredericktown, at Elida Middle School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida Middle School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 11

Minford vs. Proctorville Fairland, at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium, Thurs., Noon

No. 4 Baltimore Liberty Union vs. West Lafayette Ridgewood, at Mount Vernon High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lancaster High School, Fri., 3 p.m.

Region 12

No. 1 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs. Springfield Northeastern, at Wright State University, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Reading vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, at Wright State University, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Wright State University, Fri., 5 p.m.

2022 Division III State Tournament June 9-11 at Akron Canal Park

Division III State Semifinal Game 1: Region 11 vs. Region 9, Thurs., June 9 at 4 p.m.

Division III State Semifinal Game 2: Region 12 vs. Region 10, Thurs., June 9 at 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship Game: Sat., June 11 at 1 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

Tiffin Calvert vs. Bristolville Bristol, at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 5 Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Warren John F. Kennedy, at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 14

Plymouth vs. No. 15 Antwerp, at Hamler Patrick Henry High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 3 Lincolnview vs. Leipsic, at Hamler Patrick Henry High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Hamler Patrick Henry High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 15

No. 11 Berlin Hiland vs. No. 13 Mowrystown Whiteoak, at Lancaster High School, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Newark Catholic vs. No. 1 Lucasville Valley, at Lancaster High School, 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lancaster High School, Fri., 6 p.m.

Region 16

South Charleston Southeastern vs. Russia, at Cincinnati Princeton High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 6 Fort Loramie vs. No. 12 Howard East Knox, at Cincinnati Princeton High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Cincinnati Princeton High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

2022 Division IV State Tournament June 9-11 at Akron Canal Park

Division IV State Semifinal Game 1: Region 16 vs. Region 15, Thurs., June 9 at 10 a.m.

Division IV State Semifinal Game 2: Region 13 vs. Region 14, Thurs., June 9 at 1 p.m.

Division IV State Championship Game: Sat., June 11 at 10 a.m.