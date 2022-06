VW PERI announces June meeting date

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Chapter of PERI (Public Employees Retirees Inc.) will meet at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 362 E. Ervin Rd, Van Wert, on Wednesday, June 8.

Coffee and donuts will be served at 9:30 a.m., then Stacy Adam, Executive Director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation will speak at 10 a.m.