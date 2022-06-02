Area projects included in capital budget

Independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — State The state capital budget, House Bill 687, which will provide funding for local projects throughout Ohio and within the 82nd House District, has been passed by the Ohio House and Senate and now awaits Governor Mike DeWine’s signature.

The capital budget focuses on the most pressing needs of state government, schools, and economic development within Ohio’s communities. It is a collaborative process involving state and local leaders, the economic development community, the arts community, and others to provide guidance on local investments, while balancing the state’s need for fiscal restraint and responsibility.

The legislation will also make appropriations that will fund the following district projects:

The Kingsbury Riverfront Park will receive $150,000 for upgrades to the park;

The Paulding County Park District will receive $14,500 to install a new floating pier, improve access to the Auglaize River and installation of swings overlooking the Maumee River near Cecil;

The Penny Nature Center will receive $50,000 for drainage, bridge and parking lot improvements;

The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will receive $250,000 for renovations at Camp Libbey;

The Village of Antwerp will receive $125,000 for the construction of the Holly Kobee Memorial Splash Pad;

The Village of Paulding will receive $50,000 for improvements to Leila McGuire Jeffrey Park;

Paulding County will receive $25,000 for lighting improvements at the fairgrounds;

The Van Wert Niswonger Performing Arts Center will receive $150,000 to complete work on the annex workshop;

The Village of Middle Point will receive $150,000 to convert an abandoned building into a community center;

The Village of Convoy will receive $31,000 for the restoration of the Convoy Opera House Annex;

The Friends of the St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House will receive $500,000 to restore the St. Marys Grand Opera House;

The Armstrong Air and Space Museum will receive $100,000 for updates

Auglaize County will receive $50,000 for parking lot improvements;

The City of Wapakoneta will receive $50,000 for the construction of a playground at the waterpark.

The legislation also provides more than $100 million for Ohio school safety grants, which will help public and private schools address local building security needs, $600 million for public school building construction, renovation and repairs and $400 million for the Public Works Commission to help communities with local road, bridge and water projects.