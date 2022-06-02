Delphos man among 9 who appear in local CP Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Delphos man facing over a dozen felony sex charges was one of nine people who appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Brandon Martin, 39, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of sexual battery, both third degree felonies, and two counts of illegal sexual conduct with a minor, felonies of the third degree. In exchange for the guilty plea, 10 other charges, including four first degree felony counts of rape, were dismissed. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 27.

Rebecca Ayers, 21, of Lima, changed her plea to guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony. She also admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation.

Jessica Freitag, 33, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Wayne Kimmel, 36, Pleasant Lake, Indiana, requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction on his previous plea of guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. His case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Three other defendants appeared to answer to alleged probation violations.

Michael Hipsley, 37, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by being convicted of additional crimes in Van Wert Municipal Court while on probation. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 27 days already served.

Seth Jump, 21, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by being convicted of additional crimes in Van Wert Municipal Court while on probation. He was sentenced to 60 days jail and was given credit for 19 days already served.

Michael Speakman, 30, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and his intervention in lieu of conviction program by being in possession of controlled substances. His surety bond was continued and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 27.

In addition to those hearings, William Jenkins, 43, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. September 7.

James A. Vibbert, 25, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 27. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety.