FOA plans second recovery rally in July

Independent staff/submitted information

It is important to celebrate success, no matter how great or how small. Families of Addicts-Van Wert will present its second annual Rally 4 Recovery in Fountain Park on Saturday, July 9, from 1-5 p.m.

This family-friendly event is for the whole community, including those in recovery, those seeking recovery and all those that love and support them. The mission of Families of Addicts Van Wert is to educate moms, dads, grandmothers, grandfathers, brothers, sisters and siblings on navigating the road to recovery and the ways to support those in substance abuse.

Families of Addicts-Van Wert is planning its second Rally 4 Recovery in July. photo submitted

The family-friendly event on July 9 will feature emcee Scotty Mays. Speakers for the day include Joshua Clemons from Sober Grid, Diane Urban from APALD, Nate Moellering and Tommy Streeter of Fort Wayne Recovery and Bare Knuckles Recovery, Danial Ritchie/Daniel Ritchie of Cedar Oaks Wellness Center and Inspiring Recovery, and Holly Conklin from Angel Intervention. On the Road of Recovery will have its RV rolling into the rally to collect success stories of people in recovery.

There will be several opportunities for anyone to learn how to administer Narcan and receive a free Narcan kit. In addition, families from northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana can be introduced to wrap-around support services available to those recovering from addiction. The event will also include food trucks, live music from Colt & Crew, as well as other family-friendly activities.

Event organizers currently seek 40 vendors to set up tables and share information about their services, as well as additional food trucks for the duration of the event. Families of Addicts-Van Wert is also seeking businesses interested in sponsoring the event. Those interested in either opportunity are encouraged to call FOA at 419.203.0200 and ask for Shane Manson.

Families of Addicts is headquartered in Dayton and has multiple sites in the Miami Valley, including Van Wert. FOA rebuilds families and transforms lives through the three E’s: educate, empower and embrace. Through weekly meetings in Van Wert County, navigation, one-on-one phone support and outreach opportunities, FOA is a sought after and respected resource. The non-profit is unique because it provides support for the entire family and advocates for individuals to find their face and voice, which is key to eliminating the stigma associated with addiction.

Follow FOA Families of Addicts-Van Wert on Facebook for additional details about the Rally 4 Recovery event and services available to local communities year-round.