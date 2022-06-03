Lancers advance to D-IV state title game

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

AKRON — Another OHSAA State banner will go up inside the Lincolnview High School banner, and it’ll be a first – Lancer softball.

In their first ever state semifinal appearance, the Lancers scored four runs in the fourth and went on to defeat perennial power Hillsdale 5-2 at Akron Firestone Stadium on Friday. Entering the game, Hillsdale had been to the state tournament 16 times, had won six state championship and finished as runners-up six other times.

The victory means Lincolnview (25-4) will face No. 2 ranked Strasburg-Franklin for the Division IV state championship at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Lincolnview Lancers celebrate after winning their first ever Division IV state semifinal game, 5-2 over Hillsdale. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Friday’s game was scoreless after three innings, then Lincolnview went to work in the fourth. Kendall Bollenbacher opened the inning with a single up the middle, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Addysen Stevens walked, then a sacrifice bunt by Taylor Post put Bollenbacher and Stevens in scoring position. Braxton Sherrick singled and drove in Bollenbacher, then Zadria King hit an RBI single that plated Stevens and Sherrick, giving the Lancers a 3-0 lead. Sherick then scored on a fielder’s choice by Grace Brickner.

Stevens scored again in the fifth. She was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Post, moved to third on a scoring error, then scored on a fly ball out by Sherrick.

Both of Hillsdale’s runs came in the bottom of the sixth.

Sherrick and King each had two RBIs and King had two of Lincolnview’s six hits. Post pitched all seven innings and gave up just five hits while striking out four.

Strasburg-Franklin (26-4) defeated Bradford 10-1 in the first semifinal game of the day.