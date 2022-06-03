Price shuts down Antwerp in regional finals

VW independent sports

HAMLER — For the second consecutive year, Lincolnview is a Division IV baseball regional champion, meaning the Lancers are headed back to the state semifinals in Akron.

Landon Price stuck out 15 Antwerp batters while allowing just three hits as the Lancers built up a 6-0 lead and went on to beat the Archers 6-3 at Patrick Henry High School on Friday.

Dane Ebel put Lincolnview on the board in the fourth inning with a two-RBI single that scored Price and Cole Binkley. Ebel later scored on an error, giving the Lancers a 3-0 lead. Binkley singled home Price in the fifth and Austin Bockrath scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to increase the lead to 5-0. Lincolnview’s final run came in the top of the seventh when Carson Fox singled and drove in Reide Jackson.

All three of Antwerp’s runs came in the bottom of the seventh, including a two-RBI double by Eli Reinhart. Luke Krouse pitched a complete game and allowed 11 hits while striking out six and walking six.

The Lancers (23-6) will face Tiffin Calvert in the state semifinals at 1 p.m. Thursday at Canal Park in Akron. The Senecas defeated Hillsdale 9-8.