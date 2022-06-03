Ruth Alice Poe

Ruth Alice Poe, 95, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, June 2, 2022, at Hearth and Home in Van Wert.

Ruth Alice Poe

She was born June 21, 1926, in Pleasant Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of Malcome and Mable (Spelbring) Baltzell, who both preceded her in death. On August 17, 1947, she married David W. Poe, who passed away September 27, 2015.

Ruth was a graduate of Van Wert High School in 1944. She was a member of the former Bethel United Methodist Church. She was also a longtime member of the Van Wert Chapter, Order of Eastern Star.

Along with her husband, Ruth owned and operated David Poe Land Clearing and Excavating, Poe Trucking and David Poe Inc. Farming.

Survivors include a son, William (Lisa) Poe of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Jon (Jessica) Ferris of Mesa, Arizona, William (Brittany) Poe II of Van Wert, and Lisa (Jill) Poe of Ottoville; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by three siblings, Jean Elder Weaver, Dick Baltzell and Jim Baltzell; a daughter, Deborah Jean Ainsworth; and a granddaughter, Heather Ann Sosenheimer.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Deacon Fund at First Baptist Church in Van Wert.